August 1, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone restructures to create one European unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Thursday it would merge its northern, central and southern European regions into one unit which will be led by Philipp Humm.

Under the reorganisation to take place on October 1, the group’s successful Turkish division will fit into the Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific unit.

Paolo Bertoluzzo, currently the head of southern Europe, will become the group’s commercial and operations officer. Humm had been the head of northern and central Europe for the British mobile operator.

“These organisational changes will allow us to improve the customer experience and develop our commercial strategy more quickly and consistently,” Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said.

