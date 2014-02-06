FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone confident on revenue outlook after tough Q3
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 6, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone confident on revenue outlook after tough Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone said it was confident its revenue would start to improve due to the take up of faster 4G services, after reporting another sharp fall in quarterly organic service revenue.

The world’s second largest mobile operator, which is investing to improve the speed and coverage of its networks after selling its U.S. arm in a $130 billion deal, said organic service revenue was down 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of December. It fell by 4.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The group, Britain’s third largest company, has reported sharp falls in its key revenue measurement in the last 18 months due to regulatory-imposed price cuts, fierce competition and European consumers reducing the number of calls they make during the downturn.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.