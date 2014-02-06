Vodafone confident on revenue outlook after tough Q3

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone said it was confident its revenue would start to improve due to the take up of faster 4G services, after reporting another sharp fall in quarterly organic service revenue.

The world’s second largest mobile operator, which is investing to improve the speed and coverage of its networks after selling its U.S. arm in a $130 billion deal, said organic service revenue was down 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of December. It fell by 4.9 percent in the previous quarter.

The group, Britain’s third largest company, has reported sharp falls in its key revenue measurement in the last 18 months due to regulatory-imposed price cuts, fierce competition and European consumers reducing the number of calls they make during the downturn.