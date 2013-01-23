FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone India unit says inclined to follow rivals' price moves
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 23, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Vodafone India unit says inclined to follow rivals' price moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Vodafone’s India unit, the country’s No.2 mobile phone operator, said it was inclined to follow price moves by competitors but has not decided on precise steps.

“We are inclined to follow to maintain consistency and competitive position though we haven’t decided on our precise circle-wise moves,” it said in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bharti Airtel Ltd, India’s top mobile phone carrier, said it had raised voice call prices, while Idea Cellular Ltd, India’s No.4 by customers, said it had effectively raised voice call prices in some parts of the country after withdrawing promotional offers.

