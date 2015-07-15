FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone India heard planning 17bn rupee bond offering
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 15, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 2 years ago

Vodafone India heard planning 17bn rupee bond offering

Manju Dalal

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 15 (IFR) - Vodafone India IPO-VODA.BO is planning to raise 17 billion rupees ($268 million) through a bond offering soon, according to DCM banking sources.

The bonds might have tenors of three to five years, the sources said. The deal comes a month after the company raised 75 billion rupees through a subordinated bond offering of five years and one month.

The subdebt was raised via three subsidiaries of Vodafone India.

The latest bond offering is likely to pay 100bp lower than the subordinated offering which pays an annual coupon of 10.25 percent, sources said.

HSBC and Standard Chartered arranged the subordinated offering, which is locally rated AA- by Crisil. The latest offering is likely have a higher rating.

Vodafone would use the proceeds of the new offering for capex. The company invests over $1.5 billion to $2 billion annually in India, according to sources. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.