FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone mulls action after "unjust" India tax proposal
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 30, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 6 years ago

Vodafone mulls action after "unjust" India tax proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc is considering a number of courses of action following India’s proposal to retrospectively tax overseas transactions involving local assets, the company said on Friday, calling the proposal “grossly unjust”.

“We are urgently considering a number of courses of action, both in India and internationally, in consultation with our advisers and we continue to discuss these issues with a wide range of stakeholders both in India and internationally,” the company said.

Vodafone won a five-year legal battle against the Indian tax authorities in January as the country’s top court dismissed a $2.2 billion tax demand raised over the British company’s acquisition of Indian mobile assets in 2007. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.