FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cabinet approves conciliation with Vodafone in tax row: minister
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 4, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

India cabinet approves conciliation with Vodafone in tax row: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 4 (Reuters) - India’s cabinet on Tuesday approved the start of a conciliation process with Vodafone Group Plc, a government minister said, in a dispute over more than $2 billion in taxes stemming from its 2007 acquisition of mobile phone assets in India.

Last year, the country’s Supreme Court ruled in Vodafone’s favour, saying that the UK telecoms carrier was not liable to pay any tax over the acquisition.

But the Indian government later in the year changed the rules to enable it to make retroactive tax claims on already-concluded deals, drawing criticism from global business groups.

Vodafone and Indian authorities have been in talks for months over the tax dispute, and Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has said he is confident of a resolution.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.