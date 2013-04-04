FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone hopeful of solution in India tax dispute -unit chairman
April 4, 2013

Vodafone hopeful of solution in India tax dispute -unit chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 4 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc is hopeful of finding a solution to a more than $2 billion tax dispute with the Indian government, Analjit Singh, non-executive chairman of the British carrier’s Indian unit said on Thursday.

Singh, who was speaking to reporters after meeting officials at India’s finance ministry, did not elaborate.

Vodafone, the biggest corporate investor in India, has been fighting the tax demand from Indian authorities over its 2007 acquisition of mobile assets in the country.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
