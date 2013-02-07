FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone says received transfer pricing order in India
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 7, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Vodafone says received transfer pricing order in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc said on Thursday it has received a transfer pricing order in India over the issue of shares by its unit Vodafone India Services Private Ltd. (VISPL).

The order is linked to a transfer pricing dispute in the fiscal year ended March 2008, which Vodafone has challenged before the Dispute Resolution Panel of the Indian income tax department, it said in a statement.

“As this latest order relates to a share subscription, and share subscriptions are not covered by transfer pricing rules either in India or internationally, we will be challenging the order as it has no basis in law,” it said.

Transfer pricing is the value at which companies trade products, services or assets including shares between units, mostly the parent company, in different countries.

Vodafone, the largest corporate investor in India, has repeatedly clashed with Indian authorities over taxes since it bought Hutchison Whampoa’s local mobile business in 2007.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.