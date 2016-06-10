UPDATE 1-Court orders another audit of price in Kabel Deutschland case

* To investigate whether management violated duties, law

* Elliott holds 14.4 pct of Kabel Deutschland shares

* Vodafone to appeal court decision (Adds Vodafone, Elliott comment, details)

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - A German court has handed a victory to hedge fund Elliott in a battle over the price Vodafone paid for Germany’s Kabel Deutschland by ordering another audit of the value of Germany’s largest cable group.

Vodafone acquired just over three quarters of shares in Kabel Deutschland with an 84.50 euro per share, or 7.7 billion euro ($8.70 billion) bid in 2013 as it was seeking to expand its range of television and fixed-line services in Germany.

But U.S. hedge fund Elliott, which holds 14.4 percent of Kabel Deutschland shares, filed a legal suit in 2014 demanding higher compensation for minority shareholders.

Kabel Deutschland responded by appointing a special auditor to establish the underlying value which said that the company was worth almost a quarter more than what Vodafone offered.

Elliott was not satisfied and decided to pursue its case and the Munich regional court on Thursday called for a new audit of the Kabel Deutschland takeover. The decision was made public only on Friday.

The new auditor, appointed by the court, will examine whether Kabel Deutschland obstructed the work of the previous auditor.

He will also examine the period between April 2013 and the launch of the buyout offer in June 2013. The previous auditor’s work had been limited to the end of March 2013.

Elliott portfolio manager Franck Tuil said the cost to Vodafone of compensating minority shareholders could be more than a billion euros.

“Using the mid-point of Kabel Deutschland’s own internal valuation the total cost per share to Vodafone, after interest has been taken into consideration is 188 euros (a share), an increase of 1.4 billion euros over the cost currently estimated by the market,” he said in a statement.

Vodafone said in a statement that Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland’s management did not see any reason for a special audit and that it would appeal the court’s decision. ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Joern Poltz; Writing by Harro Ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)