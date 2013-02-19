Vodafone hires Goldman Sachs on possible Kabel bid-source

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone has hired its long-time bank Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible multi-billion-euro bid for German cable operator Kabel Deutschland, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kabel has retained Morgan Stanley and advisory firm Perella Weinberg to help it defend its interests in the event of a Vofafone bid, a second person with direct knowledge said.

Vodafone, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley , Kabel Deutschland declined to comment. Perella was not immediately available for comment.