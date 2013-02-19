FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone hires Goldman Sachs on possible Kabel bid-source
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 19, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Vodafone hires Goldman Sachs on possible Kabel bid-source

Arno Schuetze, Peter Maushagen

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone has hired its long-time bank Goldman Sachs to advise on a possible multi-billion-euro bid for German cable operator Kabel Deutschland, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kabel has retained Morgan Stanley and advisory firm Perella Weinberg to help it defend its interests in the event of a Vofafone bid, a second person with direct knowledge said.

Vodafone, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley , Kabel Deutschland declined to comment. Perella was not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.