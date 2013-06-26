FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German watchdog to closely examine cable market consolidation
June 26, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

German watchdog to closely examine cable market consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BONN, Germany, June 26 (Reuters) - The German cartel office said it would have to examine very closely further consolidation plans in the country’s cable market, which is currently witnessing a takeover battle for Kabel Deutschland.

The 3.16 billion euro ($4.13 billion) takeover of smaller peer Kabel BW by Liberty Global was approved in 2011 only under far-reaching remedies, Andreas Mundt, head of the watchdog, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

On Monday Vodafone agreed to buy Germany’s largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion euros, beating Liberty Global, which could still return with a higher bid.

A spokesman for the cartel office had said on Monday the German watchdog would likely be responsible for examining the deal between Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland.

