Vodafone announces agreed 7.7 bln euro Kabel deal
June 24, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 4 years

Vodafone announces agreed 7.7 bln euro Kabel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone has agreed a deal with Kabel Deutschland to buy Germany’s largest cable operator for 7.7 billion euros, snatching it from under the nose of John Malone’s Liberty Global.

Announcing its largest deal since its 2007 move into India, Vodafone said it would pay 87 euros ($110) per share for the group in a bid to offer more competitive and comprehensive packages with television, fixed-line and broadband services to its existing mobile customers.

An announcement of an agreed deal between the two companies follows a last-minute challenge from Liberty Global after Europe’s leading cable operator entered the fray earlier this month with an offer of 85 euros per share.

