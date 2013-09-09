FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone may fail to clinch Kabel Deutschland -paper
September 9, 2013

Vodafone may fail to clinch Kabel Deutschland -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone may fail to reach the 75 percent threshold of acceptances from shareholders needed to clinch Germany’s largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland, the Financial Times said on Monday.

“Some of Kabel Deutschland’s shareholders believe that the amount of tenders offered will fall well short of this goal,” the paper said, citing anonymous shareholders.

Shareholders need to tender their stock by Wednesday.

In June, Vodafone launched a 7.7 billion euro ($10.13 billion) offer for Kabel Deutschland, a near 40 percent premium to Kabel’s share price before its interest first emerged.

