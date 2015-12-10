FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone seeks 115 mln euros damages from KPN for 'anti-competitive behaviour'
December 10, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Vodafone seeks 115 mln euros damages from KPN for 'anti-competitive behaviour'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Thursday it had filed suit against KPN seeking 115 million euros ($126 million) in damages from the former Dutch telecoms monopoly.

Vodafone said in a statement that its rollout of a combined package including television services in the Netherlands had been delayed by three years as KPN failed to make its networks available.

KPN could not be reached for immediate comment. A company representative was quoted in Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad as saying Vodafone’s claims are not accurate.

$1 = 0.9101 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely

