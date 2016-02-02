FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Vodafone in talks with Liberty Global on Dutch joint venture
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Vodafone in talks with Liberty Global on Dutch joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to substitute joint venture for swap of assets)

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mobile phone operator Vodafone said on Tuesday it was in talks with John Malone’s cable company Liberty Global about forming a joint venture in the Netherlands.

Liberty Global owns Ziggo, the largest cable TV operator in the Netherlands, while Vodafone is the second biggest mobile operator after KPN.

The two companies were in prolonged talks about combining assets across various European markets, or a broader merger, last year, but could not agree on valuations.

Vodafone said it was now in talks with Liberty Global about the creation of a joint venture in the Netherlands that would incorporate both companies’ local operating businesses.

“The discussions are ongoing and do not extend beyond the creation of a joint venture in the Netherlands,” it said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.