a year ago
Vodafone, Liberty Global name CEO, CFO for Dutch venture
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 19, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Vodafone, Liberty Global name CEO, CFO for Dutch venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone UK's chief executive will head the company's Dutch telecoms joint venture with Liberty Global, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Jeroen Hoencamp will assume the role from Sept. 1, in anticipation the merger of Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo will complete. Hoencamp, a Dutch citizen, has led Vodafone's UK business since September 2013.

Ziggo Chief Financial Officer Ritchy Drost will be CFO of the new venture, Vodafone and Liberty also said in a joint statement.

Vodafone and cable operator Liberty Global agreed in February to combine their Dutch operations, aiming to take on former incumbent KPN.

The two companies have offered concessions to secure EU antitrust approval. The EU authority is scheduled to decide on the deal by Aug. 3. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
