FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone says considering asset swap with Liberty
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 5, 2015 / 7:18 AM / 2 years ago

Vodafone says considering asset swap with Liberty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Vodafone, the world’s second-biggest mobile operator, said it was considering an exchange of selected assets with Liberty Global, putting an end to speculation that a merger between the two companies was on the cards.

Vodafone has long been linked with a purchase or tie-up with Liberty, Europe’s largest cable operator, as the market increasingly moves towards the combination of mobile services with fixed-line broadband.

The British company said on Friday that it was in early stage talks with Liberty regarding a possible exchange of “selected assets”, putting out a statement following a media report on Thursday that the two companies were looking at merging.

“There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor is there certainty with respect to which assets will ultimately be involved,” Vodafone said in its statement.

“Vodafone is not in discussions with Liberty Global concerning a combination of the two companies,” it added.

Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.