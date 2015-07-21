FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone cuts European CEO job to become more nimble
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Vodafone cuts European CEO job to become more nimble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone said the bosses of its four biggest European markets would report directly to chief Vittorio Colao to speed up decision making in fast-changing markets, after it decided to scrap its European regional management structure.

Vodafone said in a statement on Tuesday that its European regional head Philipp Hamm would leave in October.

Hannes Ametsreiter in Germany, Aldo Bisio in Italy, Jeroen Hoencamp in the UK and Antonio Coimbra in Spain will become members of the group’s executive committee, the mobile phone operator said.

The chief executive of Vodafone Netherlands, Rob Shuter, will also join the committee and will assume additional leadership responsibilities for Vodafone’s smaller European markets, the company said. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
