FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone Dutch service disrupted by fire
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 6 years

Vodafone Dutch service disrupted by fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 4 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc said its telecoms service in the Dutch market, where it competes with incumbent KPN and Deutsche Telekom AG, was disrupted by a fire in Rotterdam affecting customers in the west of the country.

Vodafone, which has about 5 million subscribers in the Netherlands, said in a statement that the telephone text messages, voice and data traffic for about 10 to 15 percent of its Dutch customers were still affected by the outage by late afternoon.

The fire broke out at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning near Vodafone’s central network and took several hours to extinguish.

KPN is the dominant provider of telecoms services in the Netherlands, where it has about 45 percent of the mobile market and over 45 percent of the fixed line business.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.