EU regulators to decide on Vodafone, Ono deal by July 2

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by July 2 whether to approve British telecoms group Vodafone’s 7.2-billion-euro ($9.81 billion) bid for Spanish cable operator Ono, the European Commission said on Monday.

Vodafone unveiled the proposed takeover in March to reinforce it against market leader Telefonica. The deal, Vodafone’s third acquisition of a European fixed and broadband asset in two years, could trigger more consolidation in the industry.

The EU competition authority could clear the deal, demand concessions or open a lengthy investigation if it has concerns about the impact on consumers and rivals.