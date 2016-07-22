FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone reports better-than-expected 2.2 pct rise in Q1 revenue
July 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Vodafone reports better-than-expected 2.2 pct rise in Q1 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Vodafone reported a better-than-expected 2.2 percent rise in first-quarter organic service revenue, marking an eighth consecutive quarterly rise in its main growth measure, aided by a strong performance in Spain and Germany.

The world's second-largest mobile operator confirmed its outlook for the full year on Friday, saying its European markets - which only returned to growth in the final quarter of 2015/2016 - were stable, with growth of 0.3 percent despite the impact of cuts in roaming charges.

Analysts had predicted a flat result in Europe.

Faster growing markets in Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific grew by 7.7 percent, beating analyst forecasts of a 7 percent rise. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

