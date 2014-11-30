FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone Qatar says scraps bid for broadband firm -statement
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 30, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

Vodafone Qatar says scraps bid for broadband firm -statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar has scrapped its bid to buy state-owned wholesale Internet provider Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN), the country’s No.2 mobile operator by subscribers said on Sunday.

In October, Vodafone Qatar announced it had reached a non-binding agreement to buy QNBN, pending regulatory and other approvals.

Vodafone Qatar did not explicitly state why the deal had failed in a bourse statement, but said that “following a due diligence and negotiation process, the parties have determined not to proceed with the transaction”.

QNBN, which began rolling out a fibre network across Qatar in 2012 and expects to complete construction within three years, has contracts with Vodafone Qatar and former telecom monopoly Ooredoo to provide wholesale broadband capacity.

Such a strategy was seen by analysts as a means to avoid the two rival operators unneccessarily duplicating infrastructure, with a single broadband network used by both in much of the country.

Vodafone Qatar had a 34 percent of Qatar’s mobile subscribers as of Sept. 30, according to its financial results. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.