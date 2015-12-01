FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone Qatar says appoints Gray as CEO with immediate effect
December 1, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Vodafone Qatar says appoints Gray as CEO with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar has appointed Ian Gray as chief executive officer with immediate effect, the loss-making Vodafone affiliate said on Tuesday.

He replaces outgoing CEO Kyle Whitehill, who will leave Vodafone to pursue other opportunities, a company statement said.

Gray joins from Vodafone Egypt, where he was chairman.

Whitehill joined Vodafone Qatar as CEO in June 2013, having worked for the Vodafone group since 2001.

Vodafone Qatar has yet to make a quarterly net profit since ending state-controlled Ooredoo’s domestic monopoly in 2009.

Its losses had been consistently diminishing, but that trajectory has faltered of late, reporting widening year-on-year losses for the past four quarters. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

