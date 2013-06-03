FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vodafone Qatar Q4 loss narrows as subscriber base grows
June 3, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Qatar Q4 loss narrows as subscriber base grows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 net loss 73.9 mln riyals vs loss of 126.5 mln riyals a yr ago

* Full-year net loss 401 mln riyals vs loss of 486 mln riyals a yr earlier

* Company’s share of Qatar’s mobile revenue 27.4 pct, up from 24.5 pct a yr earlier

* Mobile subscriber base rises 30 pct to 1.08 million

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Britain’s Vodafone Group, reported a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Monday as its subscriber base rose by nearly a third and revenue increased.

Vodafone, which ended Ooredoo’s (Qatar Telecom) domestic monopoly in 2009, made a fourth-quarter net loss of 73.9 million riyals in the three months to March 31, according to Reuters calculations.

That compares with a loss of 126.5 million riyals in the year-earlier period. The operator’s financial year starts on April 1.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of between 80 million riyals and 91 million riyals.

Vodafone Qatar’s full-year net loss was 401 million riyals, smaller than the previous year’s loss of 486 million riyals.

Quarterly revenue was 435.6 million riyals, up from 315.7 million riyals a year ago, while annual revenue rose 25 percent to 1.53 billion riyals.

This gave the company a 27.4 percent share of Qatar’s mobile revenues, up from 24.5 percent a year earlier.

Vodafone, which owns 23 percent of Vodafone Qatar, in November extended a contract to manage its Qatari affiliate until 2018.

Vodafone had 1.08 million mobile customers as of March 31, up from 837,000 a year earlier.

Full-year average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for the telecom sector, was 121 riyals, up 8 percent year-on-year.

