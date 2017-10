DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar said on Monday it made a full-year net loss of 401 million riyals. This compares with a loss of 486 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement. The firm’s fourth-quarter loss was 73.9 million riyals, compared with a loss of 126.5 million riyals loss a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.