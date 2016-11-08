FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone Qatar posts narrower Q2 net loss
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 8, 2016 / 5:05 AM / 10 months ago

Vodafone Qatar posts narrower Q2 net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

The operator made a net loss of 63.9 million riyals ($17.6 million) in the three months to Sep. 30, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

That compares with a loss of 113.6 million riyals in the prior-year period, and the forecast of a 94 million riyal loss from Arqaam Capital.

The company made a half-year net loss of 163.5 million riyals compared with a 213.5 riyals loss in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
