FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vodafone Qatar reports flat year-on-year loss for Q1
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 26, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Vodafone Qatar reports flat year-on-year loss for Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported on Tuesday a first-quarter loss that was flat to the corresponding period of last year.

The telecoms operator made a net loss of 99.6 million riyals ($27.4 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a bourse statement, compared with a loss of 99.9 million riyals in the prior-year period.

The result was in line with the forecast of QNB Financial Services, which expected the firm to make a net loss of 101.2 million riyals.

Vodafone Qatar, whose financial year starts on April 1, has yet to make a quarterly net profit since ending state-controlled Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009. ($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.