FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vodafone Qatar Q2 loss narrows as mobile customer base expands
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 14, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Qatar Q2 loss narrows as mobile customer base expands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 net loss 75 mln riyals vs net loss of 121.7 mln riyals a yr ago

* Q2 revenue 465.3 mln riyals vs 345.4 mln riyals a yr ago

* Mobile customer was 1.19 million as of Sept. 30, up 27 pct yr-on-yr

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, made a smaller second-quarter loss in line with analysts’ estimates as its mobile subscriber base increased by about a quarter and customers spent more on phone services.

Vodafone, which ended Ooredoo’s domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 75 million riyals ($20.60 million)in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculation. That compares with a loss of 121.7 million riyals in the year-earlier period. The firm’s financial year starts on April 1.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of 75.8 million riyals.

Quarterly revenue was 465.3 million riyals, up from 345.4 million riyals a year ago.

Vodafone Qatar - 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone - had 1.19 million mobile customers as of Sept. 30, up 27 percent from a year earlier, while average revenue per user - a key industry metric increased 5 percent to 124 riyals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.