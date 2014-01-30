FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone Qatar Q3 net loss narrows as customer base grows
January 30, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Vodafone Qatar Q3 net loss narrows as customer base grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing third-quarter loss on Thursday, Reuters calculations show, helped by a growth in its customer base.

Vodafone, which ended Ooredoo’s domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 53.2 million riyals ($14.61 million)in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on nine-month figures provided by the company.

That compares with a loss of 87.1 million riyals in the prior-year period. The operator’s financial year starts April 1.

The company reported a nine-month net loss of 213.2 million riyals compared with a loss of 327.1 million riyals in the prior-year period. Vodafone Qatar - 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone - had 1.27 million mobile customers as of Dec. 31, up 27 percent from a year earlier.

