July 22, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Vodafone Qatar beats forecasts with smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing first-quarter loss on Tuesday, beating the average forecast of analysts.

The No.2 telecoms operator in the Gulf Arab state made a net loss of 27.4 million riyals ($7.5 million) in the three months to June 30, according to a statement on its website. That compares with a loss of 84.9 million riyals in the same period last year.

The average forecast from analysts polled by Reuters was for Vodafone Qatar to post a quarterly loss of 37.5 million riyals. ($1 = 3.6405 Qatar Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
