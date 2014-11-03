FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone Qatar reports smaller Q2 net loss
#Intel
November 3, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Vodafone Qatar reports smaller Q2 net loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Monday, as revenue increased.

Vodafone, which ended state-controlled Ooredoo’s domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 53.5 million riyals ($14.69 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculations based on company statements.

That compares with a loss of 75 million riyals in the prior-year period. The operator’s financial year starts on April 1.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of between 21.6 million riyals and 30.6 million riyals .

Quarterly revenue was 559 million riyals, up from 465.25 million riyals a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.

Vodafone Qatar - 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone and 22 percent by a Qatar government-linked fund - made a loss of 80.96 million riyals in the six months to Sept. 30, according to a company statement on Monday. That compares with a loss of 159.88 million riyals in the prior-year period.

In October, Vodafone Qatar said it had agreed to buy Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN), which began rolling out a fibre network across all of the country in 2012 and expects to complete construction within three years.

$1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Praveen Menon

