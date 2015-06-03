FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone Qatar Q4 net loss widens
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 3, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Vodafone Qatar Q4 net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday.

The company, which ended state-controlled Ooredoo’s domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 66 million riyals ($18.1 million) in the three months to March 31, according to Reuters calculations based on company statements.

That compares with a loss of 33 million riyals in the prior-year period. The firm’s financial year starts on April 1.

Beltone Financial had forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of 70 million riyals.

Vodafone Qatar, 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone and 22 percent by a Qatar government-linked fund, made a loss of 216 million riyals in the 12 months to March 31, versus a loss of 246 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a statement to Doha’s bourse.

The company did not provide further details. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

