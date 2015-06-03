FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Vodafone Qatar's Q4 net loss widens as capex doubles
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 3, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Qatar's Q4 net loss widens as capex doubles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 net loss 66 mln riyals vs 33 mln riyals year earlier

* 2014-15 net loss 216 mln riyals vs 246 mln riyals (Adds details)

By Matt Smith

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - Vodafone Qatar reported a wider fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday, despite expanding its customer base, as its capital expenditure doubled.

The telecoms operator, an affiliate of Britain’s Vodafone Group, made a net loss of 66 million riyals ($18.1 million) in the three months to March 31, according to Reuters calculations based on company statements.

That compares with a loss of 33 million riyals in the same period a year earlier for the company, which ended Qatar state-controlled Ooredoo’s domestic monopoly in 2009. Its financial year starts on April 1.

Beltone Financial had forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a quarterly loss of 70 million riyals.

The operator’s fourth-quarter capital expenditure was 283 million riyals, Reuters calculated based on the company’s financial statements, up from 142 million riyals a year earlier. Quarterly revenue rose 4 percent over the same period to 571 million riyals.

The company had 1.44 million subscribers as of March 31, up 9 percent year-on-year.

Vodafone Qatar, 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone and 22 percent owned by a Qatar government-linked fund, made a loss of 216 million riyals in the 12 months to March 31, versus a loss of 246 million riyals in the same period a year before, according to a statement to Doha’s bourse.

It has proposed paying a dividend of 0.21 riyals per share for the full financial year. (Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.