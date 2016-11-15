Vodafone beats forecasts with 4.3 pct rise in first-half earnings

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - British mobile phone group Vodafone reported a better-than-expected 4.3 percent rise in core earnings in the first half of the year, helped by improving trading in European markets like Germany and Italy.

The world's second biggest mobile operator reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 7.9 billion euros, beating a 7.8 billion euro consensus forecast.

Organic service revenue was up 2.4 percent in the second-quarter, unexpectedly ahead of the 2.2 percent record in the first quarter and ahead of consensus, it said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)