July 30, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Vodafone Spain brings back handset subsidies for summer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone’s Spanish division is bringing back cut-price smartphones for new customers for a limited time, the firm said on Monday, prompted by a mass client exodus in recent months after scrapping handset subsidies in the recession-hit country.

“We always launch new promotions during summertime and this year we have decided to include the cost of the phone in the tariff, but the promotion is only temporary, until Sept. 15,” a Vodafone spokesman said.

Vodafone and Telefonica, with almost 70 percent market share between them, have suffered huge drops in client numbers since they decided to use Spain as a dry run for a new business model that cuts subsidies for smartphones.

Vodafone has lost over 600,000 mobile clients since April, when it stopped slashing prices on smartphones, while Telefonica’s Movistar lost 572,000 in April and May, according to data from Spain’s telecoms regulator.

The firms have felt the heat from France Telecom’s Orange , which decided not to follow the market leaders in cutting subsidies and has attracted new customers, with 23,000 new clients signing up in May.

A Telefonica source said the company would not follow Vodafone’s lead and subsidise smartphones, but Telefonica does have an offer in place designed to stop Orange sapping too much of its market share.

“We have a promotion in place for Orange clients who want to sign up with Telefonica. They get a free handset and if necessary we will pay any penalty Orange could charge them for changing their operator early,” the source said.

