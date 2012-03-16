FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India won't raise fresh tax demand on Vodafone-official
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 16, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 6 years ago

India won't raise fresh tax demand on Vodafone-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 16 (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry is not looking to raise any fresh tax demand on British mobile phone group Vodafone, Finance Secretary R.S. Gujral said, after a proposal in the federal budget to amend some tax rules retrospectively from 1962 raised speculation that the $2.2 billion case could be reopened.

Vodafone in January won a five-year legal battle against India’s tax office in a Supreme Court ruling, which dismissed the tax demand over the British company’s acquisition of Indian mobile assets.

India’s tax office last month sought a review of the court verdict.

