Vodafone says believes India tax rule change to have no impact
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 16, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 6 years ago

Vodafone says believes India tax rule change to have no impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc said on Friday it is examining a proposed retrospective change in Indian tax law, but does not believe it will have any impact on a Supreme Court verdict in January dismissing a $2.2 billion tax demand on the company by Indian tax authorities.

“We continue to have faith in the Indian judicial system,” Vodafone said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, India’s finance ministry proposed in the federal budget some changes in the country’s tax rules retrospectively from 1962. A senior government official, however, said there was “no question” of raising any fresh tax demand on Vodafone.

