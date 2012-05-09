FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone says disappointed no changes to India tax rules
May 9, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Vodafone says disappointed no changes to India tax rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone Plc said on Wednesday it is disappointed the Indian government has not proposed changes to address uncertainty over a retrospective tax legislation, and it will take all possible steps to safeguard shareholders interest.

New Delhi wants to tax the British telecom company over its 2007 acquisition of Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa’s mobile operations in India.

India’s Supreme Court earlier ruled the tax office did not have jurisdiction over cross-border deals.

India has proposed to amend laws retrospectively to tax some already-completed mergers of foreign companies with Indian assets, potentially putting Vodafone back under the taxman’s spotlight for more than $2 billion in taxes.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

