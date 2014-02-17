Vodafone lodges complaint over Telefonica in Spain

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone said on Monday it had lodged a complaint to Spain’s competition regulator, the CNMC, against Telefonica over alleged abuse of its dominant market position.

The British operator said the former Spanish state monopoly was abusing its position by striking a deal with competitor Jazztel, at the exclusion of Vodafone, in order to dominate the fibre optic market.

A spokesman for Telefonica said: “All our deals are legal. We have shown we are willing to sign deals with everyone.”