FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon board to vote Monday on Vodafone deal - sources
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 1, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

Verizon board to vote Monday on Vodafone deal - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The board of Verizon Communication will meet on Monday to vote on a $130 billion deal to buy out Vodafone from its joint venture, meaning a full announcement could come after the London market close, sources said.

One person familiar with the situation said the board meeting would be held on Monday morning New York time and three people said this meant the terms of the deal would likely be announced after the London market closes at 1530 GMT.

Both the telecom giants declined to comment. The Vodafone board had been due to meet on Sunday, sources said, but it was not clear what their decision was.

Sources told Reuters on Saturday that Verizon plans to pay for half of the purchase with its own stock. For the rest, it has tapped JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Plc and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help raise the funds through a mix of bonds and bank loans, the sources said.

The banks have committed to the financing that is expected to be split evenly among the four.

One person familiar with the proceedings said on Sunday that Vodafone would get $60 billion in cash, $60 billion in Verizon stock, and an additional $10 billion from other smaller transactions that will take the total deal value to $130 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.