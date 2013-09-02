FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE-A-LOOK-Verizon-Vodafone deal
September 2, 2013 / 6:46 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK-Verizon-Vodafone deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications agreed on
Monday to pay $130 billion to buy Vodafone out of its
U.S. wireless business, signing history's third largest
corporate deal to bring an end to an often fractious 14-year
marriage.
    
> Verizon, Vodafone agree $130 bln Wireless deal 
> NEWSMAKER-Vittorio Colao caps Vodafone revamp  
> VIEW-Vodafone,Verizon flowback may be challenge 
> FACTBOX-Top five M&A deals worldwide           
> Deal a challenge for bulge bracket banks       
> VIEW-Vodafone does not need more mega-deals

