FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone agrees to sell Verizon stake for $130 billion
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 2, 2013 / 4:22 PM / in 4 years

Vodafone agrees to sell Verizon stake for $130 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Vodafone agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in U.S. mobile operator Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications for $130 billion, bringing an end to one of the longest running corporate standoffs with the world’s third-largest deal.

Under the agreement announced on Monday, which will leave Verizon with 100 percent of the largest mobile operator in the U.S., Vodafone will receive $58.9 billion in cash, $60.2 billion in Verizon stock and an additional $11 billion from smaller transactions.

At completion in the first quarter of 2014, Vodafone shareholders are expected to receive all the Verizon shares and $23.9 billion of cash, which comes to $84 billion flowing back to shareholders.

“The board, therefore, intends to increase the total 2014 financial year dividend per share by 8 percent to 11 pence, and intends to grow it annually thereafter,” Vodafone said. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.