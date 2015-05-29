Vodafone, Wind sign letter of intent for Italy fibre-optic network

MILAN, May 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s Vodafone and Vimpelcom’s Italian mobile phone unit Wind have signed a letter of intent with shareholders of broadband firm Metroweb to build a fiber optic network in Italy, the companies said in a joint statement.

The project is open to other phone operators and investors ready to pursue the goals the Italian government has set in a multi-billion euro plan to roll out a broadband network across the country, they said in the statement on Friday.

A deal would put pressure on Telecom Italia, which is going ahead with its own investment plan to upgrade its copper network and bring faster Internet connections to Italian consumers.