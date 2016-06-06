FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vodafone, Afrimax to launch data services in Zambia
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 6, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Vodafone, Afrimax to launch data services in Zambia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group said on Monday it will launch its high-speed mobile data services in Zambia jointly with unlisted telecoms provider Afrimax, tapping growing demand for data-heavy services on the continent.

The companies plan to provide high-speed 4G data services under the Vodafone Zambia brand and will also open retail stores in Africa’s second largest copper producer.

Telecoms and Internet companies are expanding in Africa to take advantage of the growing demand for data-heavy services as more affordable smartphones encourage consumers to browse the internet, stream videos and download applications.

Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, has a presence in several countries in Africa, while Netherlands-based Afrimax had previously said it had raised $120 million to fund the expansion of a high-speed broadband network in Africa.

Vodafone also partnered with Afrimax in 2014 to launch data services in Uganda as part of an agreement by the two firms to jointly expand their businesses in sub-Saharan Africa. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.