August 22, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone says Greece unit to acquire 72.7 pct of Hellas Online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :

* Vodafone Greece to acquire 72.7 pct of Hellas Online

* Total cash consideration of 72.7 mln euros

* Transaction values fully diluted equity of HOL at 100 mln euros and is equivalent to an enterprise value of 311 mln euros including HOL’s adjusted net debt of 211 mln euros

* Transaction values HOL at a multiple of 4.5x 2013a EBITDA and 9.8x 2013a OPFCF, which is equivalent to a multiple of 5.6x 2013a OPFCF adjusted for cost and capex synergies

* Transaction is expected to complete in calendar Q4 2014

* Expects to achieve cost and capex synergies with an annual run-rate of 24 mln euros before integration costs by third full year post completion

* Vodafone will finance transaction from its existing cash resources and committed but undrawn bank facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

