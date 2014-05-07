FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodafone, France's SFR renew partnership for further 4 years
May 7, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone, France's SFR renew partnership for further 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) -

Vodafone group plc - vodafone and sfr, second largest french telecommunications company, today agreed to renew their strategic global alliance for a further four years.

* Vodafone group plc - two companies will continue to provide fixed and mobile telecommunications services to multi-national customers in france as well as roaming services for consumers travelling in and from country.

* Vodafone - sfr customers will have access to vodafone’s mobile and fixed networks covering nearly 30 countries as well as approximately 50 vodafone partner markets networks worldwide Source text for Eikon:

