BRIEF-Vodafone, France's SFR renew partnership for further 4 years

May 7 (Reuters) -

Vodafone group plc - vodafone and sfr, second largest french telecommunications company, today agreed to renew their strategic global alliance for a further four years.

* Vodafone group plc - two companies will continue to provide fixed and mobile telecommunications services to multi-national customers in france as well as roaming services for consumers travelling in and from country.

* Vodafone - sfr customers will have access to vodafone's mobile and fixed networks covering nearly 30 countries as well as approximately 50 vodafone partner markets networks worldwide