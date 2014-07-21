FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodafone Portugal and Portugal Telecom sign fibre sharing agreement
July 21, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone Portugal and Portugal Telecom sign fibre sharing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Fibre sharing agreement with portugal telecom

* Agreement, commences in december 2014 and runs for 25 years

* Both vodafone portugal and portugal telecom will maintain complete autonomy and flexibility in designing their respective retail offers under agreement

* Vodafone portugal and portugal telecom signed agreement to deploy and share fibre networks reaching 900,000 homes in portugal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [VOD.L PTC.LS]

