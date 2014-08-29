FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vodafone to buy outstanding notes of Nara Cable Funding, Ono Finance
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 29, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone to buy outstanding notes of Nara Cable Funding, Ono Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc :

* Offer to purchase outstanding notes

* Repurchase for cash any and all of outstanding listed notes of Nara Cable Funding Limited and of Ono Finance II Plc (together with nara cable, “issuers”)

* Vheslu offered a premium over 101 pct required thereunder

* Offer complied with change of control covenant set forth in indentures

* Offer was open to all registered holders, subject to terms and conditions set forth in offer to purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.