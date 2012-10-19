Vodafone India, Tata Teleservices to bid in airwaves auction

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone’s India unit, the country’s No.2 mobile phone carrier, will bid in an upcoming auction of airwaves, a source with direct knowledge said on Friday.

The airwaves auction is the result of a Supreme Court order to revoke permits issued in a scandal-tainted sale in 2008. Vodafone is not affected by that court order but it could be looking to buy additional spectrum.

Separately, Tata Teleservices Ltd will also bid in three telecom zones for the second-generation airwaves in the 800 mega hertz band, in which CDMA-based mobile carriers operate, in the auction, another source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The company is set to lose its operating permits in the three zones after the court order.

Friday is the deadline for companies to submit their application to participate in the auction, which is scheduled to start on Nov. 12.