Vodafone India, Tata Teleservices to bid in airwaves auction
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 19, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

Vodafone India, Tata Teleservices to bid in airwaves auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone’s India unit, the country’s No.2 mobile phone carrier, will bid in an upcoming auction of airwaves, a source with direct knowledge said on Friday.

The airwaves auction is the result of a Supreme Court order to revoke permits issued in a scandal-tainted sale in 2008. Vodafone is not affected by that court order but it could be looking to buy additional spectrum.

Separately, Tata Teleservices Ltd will also bid in three telecom zones for the second-generation airwaves in the 800 mega hertz band, in which CDMA-based mobile carriers operate, in the auction, another source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The company is set to lose its operating permits in the three zones after the court order.

Friday is the deadline for companies to submit their application to participate in the auction, which is scheduled to start on Nov. 12.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
