Nov 18 (Reuters) - VODone Ltd : * Discloseable transaction deemed disposal of interest in cmge by the company

and resumption of trading * Total gross proceeds to be raised by cmge from the placing will amount to

about US$16.4 million * Resumption of trading in shares of the company from 9:00 a.m. on 19 November

2013